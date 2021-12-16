Sri Lanka is a post-pandemic tourism paradise.

Post-pandemic tourism in Sri Lanka is a delight.

The island is open to both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors, and it offers adventure and experience tourism.

ANKARA (Ankara)

The country’s tourism authorities announced on Tuesday that Sri Lanka is a year-round destination for adventure and experience tourism for both vaccinated and unvaccinated visitors.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Ankara held a virtual meeting with the country’s envoy to Turkey, Mohamed Rizvi Hassen, to promote the island’s tourist attractions.

Hassen highlighted the country’s potentials as part of a diverse, compact, and authentic vacation experience, citing the country’s growing population and diverse destination- and experience-based tourism options.

Sri Lanka is home to wildlife areas, and tourists can go on safaris to bottle-feed baby orphan elephants and see leopards and other animals in their natural habitats, according to Dushan Wickramasuriya of the Tourism Promotion Bureau.

The island has eight UNESCO Heritage sites, as well as remnants of ancient civilizations, with 33 percent of its land covered in forests and around 350 waterfalls.

Wickramasuriya emphasized Sri Lanka’s cultural diversity, noting that Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam are among the widely practiced religions, and that there are year-round festivals, including cultural and religious ones.