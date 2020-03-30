Sri Lanka issues “extreme caution” as heat levels to rise

COLOMBO, March 30 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka’s Meteorology Department on Monday issued an ‘extreme heat’ advisory in several areas of the country as temperatures were expected to cross over 40 degrees in the coming days.

“People in these areas could suffer from heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke as a result of the situation,” the Meteorology Department said in a statement, warning people to remain indoors as much as possible.

The Department said temperatures in the North-Western and Sabaragamuwa Provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya in the north, Anuradhapura in north central province, Gampaha in the outskirts of Colombo and the Moneragala District in the Uva Province will reach extreme caution levels.

Accordingly the temperature in those areas was expected to spike from 32 degrees to above 41 degrees.

Several other areas including capital Colombo were also warned to remain cautious due to the extreme heat.

The department also advised the public to remain hydrated and not to leave children and elderly unattended in the coming days.