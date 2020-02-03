Sri Lanka launches new “road map” for travelers

COLOMBO, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka’s Survey Department on Monday launched a new “road map” for travelers arriving in the island country, local media reported on Monday.

Officials from the Survey Department said the road map for travelers was last devised in 2015 and the new map was launched with new features such as the Colombo Port City, Hambantota Port, new expressways, police stations, hospitals and the other places which are of importance to travelers, the Survey Department said.

The back page of the new map contains railway maps, the Colombo Metropolitan bus map and important telephone numbers.

The Survey Department used satellite technology and ground-level mapping technology to produce the data for the map. The map will be available for the public at the sales branches of Surveys District offices in a few weeks, the department said.

The Survey Department also expressed their willingness to share the date with Google Maps in order to provide accurate and easy access for the public and travelers.