Sri Lanka, Myanmar in discussions to establish direct air links

COLOMBO, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka is in talks with Myanmar Airways International (MAI), a private carrier based in Myanmar, to establish direct air connectivity between the two countries, local media reported on Tuesday.

Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka to Myanmar Nalin de Silva stressed the importance of cultural and historical ties between Sri Lanka and Myanmar in a meeting held with the top management of MAI.

De Silva highlighted the importance of direct air connectivity in promoting tourism in both countries, the statement said.

It said travelers between the two countries spend considerable time in transit while the flight time is just less than three hours. Enditem