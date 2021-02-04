Sri Lanka reports first death of medical practitioner due to COVID-19

COLOMBO, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka’s health authorities on Tuesday said a 32-year-old doctor who was on the frontline of treating COVID-19 patients had died after battling the virus for over a week, making it the first death of a medical practitioner to be reported in the country.

Health officials told Xinhua that a team of medical experts was treating the young doctor but his situation deteriorated and the doctor was transferred to the intensive care unit at the Karapitiya Teaching Hospital in the south. However, he passed away on Tuesday morning.

The doctor was practicing at the Ragama Hospital, in capital Colombo. His family has been placed in quarantine.

Sri Lanka has to date reported 323 deaths from the virus while over 64,900 people have tested positive for the virus.

Sri Lanka last week kicked off the country’s first vaccination program against the COVID-19 pandemic by inoculating frontliners involved in battling the pandemic. Enditem