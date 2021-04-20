Sri Lanka to begin 2nd dosage of vaccinations from May

COLOMBO, April 20 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry on Tuesday said it will begin to administer the second doses of the COVID-19 vaccinations from the first week of May as health experts here said it was best to give the second dosages after 14 to 16 weeks.

Chief Epidemiologist of Sri Lanka’s Health Ministry Dr. Sudath Samaraweera, as quoted in local media reports, said the second doses would be administered in the same order as the first doses were administered, starting from front line and health workers.

Initially, the recommended interval between doses for the vaccine was four weeks but Sri Lankan medical experts increased it to up to 12 weeks for better efficiency.

Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19 Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that the second doses would roll out as decided after 14 to 16 weeks, saying Sri Lanka had sufficient stocks of the AstraZeneca vaccines to complete vaccinating front line workers.

The government said they are expecting more doses to arrive from the Serum Institute in India, as nearly 1 million people in the island’s Western Province had been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccines.

Sri Lanka began its mass scale vaccination program since Jan. 29 and has to date inoculated residents only from the Western Province, the worst-affected by the COVID-19 virus.

The country has to date detected over 97,000 positive COVID-19 patients since the first local patient was detected in March last year, Health Ministry statistics showed.

Out of the total 97,105 patients detected, 93,374 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals, bringing down the active patient count to 3,111.

The country had recorded 620 deaths from the virus. Enditem