Sri Lanka to begin construction of 1st large-scale theme park

COLOMBO, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka will soon commence construction on a world class theme park along the country’s southern coast in order to promote adventure tourism, local media reported here Thursday.

Leading international theme park developer and operator, Sim Leisure Group Ltd, entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sri Lanka’s Elpitiya Plantations PLC, to set up its world-class ESCAPE theme park in Galle, a statement from Elpitiya Plantations said.

The statement said having been granted the preliminary approval to commence construction and barring unforeseen circumstances, Sim Leisure aims to commence the construction of “ESCAPE Sri Lanka” in March 2020.

The theme park will be located halfway between capital Colombo and the main beach resort of Galle.

“I see tremendous opportunity in the Sri Lankan market with its population of over 20 million. Sri Lanka is one of the few countries, which is unspoilt and green. The country’s unpolluted coastline and beaches bring tourists from all over the world and its tourism industry is growing at an incredible pace,” said Sim Leisure CEO Sim Choo Kheng.

He also highlighted that Sri Lanka has tremendous untapped potential for family leisure, compared to East Asia, with a natural advantage by setting up the first large-scale theme park in Sri Lanka.

The theme park will include an outdoor adventure theme park and water park and approximately 40 themed rides and attractions in three categories – Adventureplay, Waterplay and Gravityplay.