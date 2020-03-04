Sri Lanka to host Mrs. World 2021

COLOMBO, March 4 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka will host the international beauty pageant Mrs. World 2021 later this year, which will boost the island country’s tourism sector, reigning Mrs. World Caroline Jurie announced here Wednesday.

Quoted in local media reports, Jurie said the event will be hosted on Nov. 12-21 in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo and will receive participants from over 80 countries and regions, and guests from across the globe.

This will be the first time Sri Lanka hosts such a high profile international beauty pageant.

Jurie, a Sri Lankan national, was crowned Mrs. World 2020 in the pageant which was held in Las Vegas last year.

In 1984, the present Mayor of Colombo, Rosy Senanayake also won the title which was held for the first time in Queensland, Australia.