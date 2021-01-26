Sri Lanka to set up industrial city outside capital

COLOMBO, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Sri Lanka’s cabinet of ministers approved a proposal on Tuesday to establish an industrial city on the outskirts of capital Colombo, the government information department said in a statement.

The industrial city, located in Katunayake, is expected to attract an estimated 167 million U.S. dollars worth of investments and create 11,500 job opportunities.

The proposal was submitted by Industries Minister Wimal Weerawansa who said nearly 150 investors had requested his ministry to provide them with an opportunity to set up businesses in the country’s Western Province.

The government information department quoting the minister said there was a need for a new industrial park as all eight industrial parks in the province were currently operating at full capacity.

The proposed industrial park will be set up using 100 acres of government land in the Katana Secretariat Division to facilitate the commencement of industries such as rubber, plastics, pharmaceutical and allied products, electrical and electronic appliances, packaging, value-added agro products and recycling industries with a focus on apparel and allied products, the statement said. Enditem