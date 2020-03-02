Sri Lanka wins 3rd ODI for series sweep against West…

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka – Angelo Mathews took four wickets to propel Sri Lanka to a six-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international on Sunday and a 3-0 series sweep.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 307 in 50 overs. Kusal Mendis top scored with 55 off 48 balls and Dhananjaya de Silva made a 47-ball 51. West Indies in reply narrowly fell short at 301-9.

Sri Lanka’s batting proved effective in depth with the top eight all reaching double figures. Openers Avishka Fernando (29) and captain Dimuth Karunaratne (44) shared an opening stand of 60, and No. 3 Kusal Perera hit 44.

West Indies seamer Alzarri Joseph took 4-65 – including the wickets of Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva – and Jason Holder finished with 2-68.

West Indies also looked impressive with the bat – the top three hitting half centuries. Shai Hope top scored for the West Indies with 72 off 88 balls. Fellow opener Sunil Ambris made a run-a-ball 60 in a 111-run first-wicket stand, Nicholas Pooran scored 50 off 61 and captain Kieron Pollard hit a 50-ball 49.

No. 7 Fabian Allen recovered from a shoulder injury to smash a 15-ball 37, including three sixes and two fours, but was out in the last over when the West Indies needed nine runs from five balls.

Mathews removed Allen with a slower ball and returned 4-59 in 10 overs and was player of the match.

“I can’t remember the last time I bowled all 10 overs,” the 32-year-old allrounder said. “I knew I had to bowl extra overs after Pradeep got injured. It’s not easy task bowling against West Indies at the death.”

Sri Lanka won the first ODI by one wicket and the second by 161 runs.

The teams will play Twenty20 Internationals this week.

