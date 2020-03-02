Sri Lanka wins toss, bats in the final ODI vs. West Indies

PALLEKELE, Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne has won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final one-day international against the West Indies on Sunday.

Sri Lanka has already secured the series 2-0 and goes in to the third hoping for a series whitewash. The host team has fielded an unchanged team from the second match they won by 161 runs.

West Indies, looking for a confidence-boosting win, recalled leg spin bowler Hayden Walsh in place of Keemo Paul.

Lineups: Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan and Nuwan Pradeep.

West Indies: Keiron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell and Hayden Walsh.