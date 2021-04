ANKARA

Sri Lanka’s embassy on Sunday distributed Ramadan aid packages in the Turkish capital.

Ambassador Mohamed Rizvi Hassen distributed the aid packages in the village of Yaylabag in Ankara.

“The gesture of the mission is to enhance friendship and display the solidarity among the people of Sri Lanka and Turkey during the holy month,” according to a statement.

Yaylabag is a picturesque village with a population of nearly 800 people spread over 50 households.