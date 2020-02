Sri Lankan PM leaves for visit to India

COLOMBO, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) — Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday left for a five-day visit to India, his first overseas visit since being appointed to office in November last year, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

Rajapaksa was accompanied by a 10-member delegation. During his visit, Rajapaksa will hold discussions with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and other senior government officials.

Talks will focus on politics, trade, development, defense and culture and tourism, the statement said.