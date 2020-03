Sri Lanka’s Elections Chief Mahinda Deshapriya attends a press conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka, March 19, 2020. Mahinda Deshapriya said that the general election will not be held on April 25 as scheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Sri Lanka has so far confirmed 59 COVID-19 patients while over 230 are under observation in designated hospitals across the country. (Photo by Gayan Sameera/Xinhua)