Soldiers take part in a military parade marking Sri Lanka’s Independence Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Feb. 4, 2020. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Tuesday that his government will accelerate development activities in the country, in line with new trends in the global economy by making appropriate use of Sri Lanka’s unique geographical location, natural resources and human resources. (Photo by Ajith Perera/Xinhua)