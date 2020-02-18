Ssss-preading the love! Swarm of snakes gather in Florida for annual Valentine’s Day mating session 

A swarm of frisky snakes shut down a roundabout in Florida this Valentine’s Day for a mating session.

Officials in Lakeland, central Florida, received reports that a large number of snakes were gathering on a roundabout near Lake Hollingsworth on Thursday as some passers-by warned that the snakes may be dangerous.

When the city’s Parks Department arrived, they discovered that they’d acquired tickets to a peep show, as the growing number of snakes appeared to have gathered to mate.

The sizzling snake orgy forced the department to close of the section near the lake to let them at it in their annual mating session.

‘It appears they have congregated for mating … as they seem to do yearly,’ the city’s Parks & Recreation department wrote Thursday on Facebook, asking anyone in the area to make sure they ‘do not disturb’.

They shared several PG photos of the gathering showing the lake shoreline and a closeup shot of a brown snake nestled in leaves.

It also appears to be something of a one-day fling for the snakes involved as the post claimed, ‘once the mating is over they should go their separate ways.’

Despite early reports claiming that the snakes involved were the more dangerous moccasins, the department confirmed that they discovered only water snakes in the area, an essentially harmless species.

‘They have identified the snakes found by the roundabout as Florida water snakes,’ the post said.

‘They are non-venomous and generally not aggressive as long as people do not disturb them.

‘Florida water snakes are a native species and as their name implies, aquatic environments are their habitat. They are generally found resting in tree limbs over water or basking on shorelines. They are an important part of the ecosystem and should not be disturbed.’

As a precaution, tape was placed up around the area to protect both the snakes and the innocent eyes of the public and signs were hung to act as a ‘do not disturb’ for anyone walking by.

The snake sex gathering may not be an uncommon as you think. In Narcisse in Canada, tens of thousands of red sided garter snakes wriggle from their dens annually for a ten-day spell of mating every spring.