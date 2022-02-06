St Helens, Super League champions, have a cheerleading squad.

‘People see the polished routines and smiley faces… but no one sees the hard work that goes on behind the scenes by a dedicated team of people.’

It won’t just be a big night for the players and fans when the Super League season begins on Thursday at St Helens.

Nicola Egerton, the champion club’s head of cheer and dance, will play a key role in creating a positive atmosphere in the stadium.

She explains what her job entails in this video…

Q: How did you come to be the head of cheer and dance, and how long have you been doing it?

While studying to be a PE teacher at Liverpool John Moores University, I was involved in a local initiative to get children involved in sport during the holidays.

I was in charge of the cheer and dance section, which had about 40 kids, and I contacted the Saints Community Development Foundation to see if we could continue after the six-week break.

They offered me a job after we started doing match day performances.

It was a no-brainer for me to join the Foundation because I wanted to give back to the community and I’m a huge fan of grassroots sports.

It’s been 11 years, and we’ve grown to 200 members.

Q:Tell us about a typical day in your life.

A: We’re talking an 8 p.m. kickoff on match days, so I’ll have worked a full day as a PE teacher.

I’m going to have a cup of tea and then it’s out the door.

Around 5.30 p.m., I’ll meet up with the coaches.

We’ll have a briefing about the evening’s activities so that everyone knows what to expect.

We have a fantastic group of seven volunteers who come down and volunteer their time to help manage 200 cheerleaders.

Without them, we couldn’t do it.

We’ll meet all of our cheerleaders and do a warm-up before the pre-match performance, which will last about 25 minutes.

Mini Movers, who are under the age of five, Mini Angels, Junior Angels, and A Star Saints Angels, the official elite cheerleader team, are among our seven teams.

Then it’s just a conveyor belt of routines on the field, with one team continuing while the other departs.

