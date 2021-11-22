St Ives is ideal for a winter break after one of Cornwall’s busiest summers.

With fewer visitors, there’s more time to take in the town’s galleries, seafront restaurants, and cozy pubs – as well as brave the water.

A trip to the beach may conjure up images of summer – sandy beaches, melting ice cream, and long evenings – but there’s plenty to do on the outskirts of the country in the winter.

Cornwall saw an estimated 30,000 more visitors this summer than in previous years, making it one of the most popular holiday destinations in the country.

But the county is quiet again, and you can tell that the residents of artsy St Ives have reclaimed the town.

Its rich arts heritage, coastal activities, and magnificent natural landscape are all equally appealing to those who visit outside of the summer season.

Staying in town, whether in a historic fisherman’s cottage or one of the luxury hotels that hosted foreign dignitaries during the G7 Summit in June, is one option.

I stayed at the Una St Ives resort, which offers plenty of space and self-catering options.

Una is a collection of lodges, many of which are pet-friendly, clustered around a luxury spa that offers fitness classes, a heated indoor infinity pool, and sauna, just a short drive from St Ives and a 15-minute walk down to the sweeping sands of Carbis Bay – where the G7 took place.

It is planned to add a hotel by 2023.

In any weather, it’s easy to while away the hours on the winding, cobblestone streets of St Ives.

Even on the dreariest December day, there are twisting streets lined with independent galleries, cafes, and shops; on the harbourfront, restaurants and ice cream parlors overlook turquoise waters that would not look out of place in the Mediterranean.

Many of the artists whose work now hangs in the Tate gallery in St Ives, which is braced against Porthmeor Beach, were inspired by the seascape.

Its collection focuses on the St Ives School of local artists, despite the fact that it hosts a diverse program of exhibitions throughout the year.

Alfred Wallis, a fisherman and rag-and-bone man who created primitive but evocative scenes using industrial paints and unexpected materials, is one of them.

The Barbara is just a few minutes away.

