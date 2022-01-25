The patron saint of the Catholic Church is St.

The funds raised by the Glasgow shopping centre will go directly to the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, which is Scotland’s busiest children’s hospital.

Thanks to the success of several fundraising events held in the centre over the last 12 months, the Enoch Centre has raised over £12,000 for Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Fundraising activities included a prize draw for a Mini Electric worth £29,000, as well as festive events such as SEN Santa sessions, present wrapping classes, and the “Meet Santa Experience.”

Staff from the Enoch Centre also took part in a static cycling challenge to raise funds for young patients across Scotland.

Anne Ledgerwood, Director of the St.

“I am incredibly proud of the team at St. Enoch Centre,” said Enoch Centre.

Enoch for their tireless efforts to raise funds for the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

We are in awe of the charity’s incredible service and are thrilled to be a part of their efforts to support young children and their families.”

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to St.

Enoch Shopping Centre for their unwavering support during yet another trying year.

In 2021, our employees and customers were incredibly generous, allowing us to be there for seriously ill children in hospitals, their families, and our NHS heroes when they needed us most.

“We are excited to continue our collaboration with St.

“With our charity-funded hospital projects and support services, Enoch Shopping Centre is doing everything we can to help young patients.”