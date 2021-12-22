St John’s Smith Square, The Tallis Scholars review: Seamless grace and immaculately clean lines

It was thrilling to hear this a cappella group in the responsive acoustics of St John’s Smith Square.

This should have been a two-part review, contrasting a concert of Hymns to the Virgin Mary throughout the centuries with a large-scale performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, but the latter’s choir was decimated by Covid, which is the story of our time.

And, as in the theatre, no show means no pay for performers who are paid per performance in the musical world.

Many musicians are now facing financial ruin.

The Tallis Scholars were one of the first a cappella groups in the United Kingdom to focus on Renaissance polyphony.

They may have started out as amateurs, but since 1973, they have set a high bar for those who have followed in their footsteps.

And, unlike The King’s Singers, they’ve never tried to appease the masses with ingratiating crossover material.

It was thrilling to hear their full complement – five men and five women, two to a part – in the responsive acoustic of St John’s Smith Square.

Their first number was a prayer setting by Orlande de Lassus, a 16th-century Flemish composer, in which the choir split into two smaller groups, each passing the baton with seamless grace.

In the immaculately clean lines of their singing, there was no trace of vibrato.

The altos sounded like woodwind, while the sopranos soared aloft and the basses laid the foundation; everything had the purity of an architectural drawing, or – to change the metaphor – the perfection of a well-oiled machine driven by passion.

Mary has echoed throughout history as a universal source of comfort in times of need.

Following the De Lassus work, the Tallis singers performed masses and motets by Josquin des Prez, Francisco Guerrero, and Heinrich Isaac, before continuing on the Marian trail to the present day.

Arvo Part’s Virgencita was a charming present to Mexican worshipers at their shrine to Our Lady of Guadeloupe, while Stravinsky’s devotional fragment Bogoroditse Devo was a humble look back to traditional Slavic church style.

However, the Ave virgo sanctissima by contemporary composer Matthew Martin posed an intriguing question.

By introducing uncomfortably scrunching discords into a primarily Renaissance musical structure, he demonstrated something that many experimental modern composers inadvertently do: some musical forms can’t be updated because they’ve reached the pinnacle of their evolution and are perfect.

The Tallis Scholars, St John’s Smith Square, review: Seamless grace and immaculately clean lines