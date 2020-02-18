St Kevin’s College accused of supporting a child sex-offender coach over a traumatised student 

A running coach at one of Australia’s most exclusive private schools joked about oral sex with a Year 9 student and sent him creepy Facebook messages telling him he loved him.

St Kevin’s College, a $19,000-a-year school in Melbourne, has been accused of siding with the coach over the victim, as it emerged the headmaster and dean of sport penned glowing character references for the convicted child sex offender.

The victim was a Year 9 student at the all-boys Catholic school when his athletics coach Peter Kehoe began sending him disturbing messages on Facebook.

They included telling the boy he loved him, saying his thighs were ‘gorgeous’ and that he was the ‘best thing since sliced bread’.

When the victim, who is now 20, mentioned how he had a Japanese oral presentation due, Kehoe replied: ‘That’s not the only oral you’ll have to do’.

The schoolboy also said Kehoe made comments about chocolate milk dripping down his face that left him feeling ‘tense’.

The most traumatising incident happened after training one day, when Kehoe invited the boy over to his home to look at old yearbooks.

Kehoe, a St Kevin’s old boy, led the boy to his bedroom and asked if he knew what ‘pre-cum’ was.

When the boy replied ‘no’, Keho responded saying he could ‘lick it off whenever you like’.

‘It was probably one of the scariest times of my life,’ the boy told ABC’s Four Corners.

The student only escaped the unnerving situation when his mother called and Kehoe had to drive him home.

The boy and his mother went to the police after the incident and Kehoe was charged with one count of grooming a child under the age of 16.

The schoolboy left the school while the case was heard in court.

Bravely discussing how he fell victim to child grooming, he said ‘everything in my life changed’ from the moment he gave an interview to police.

He claimed no one from the school had been in touch with him or his family during that time to offer support.

His friend Ned O’Brien, who gave evidence during the trial, also claims he never heard from the school about the incident except for on the day of the trial.

Ned’s mother Jo O’Brien said the school had called to ask why her son was absent, and after that headmaster Stephen Russell called to ask whether Ned would be wearing his school blazer to court.

‘I thought … you really do want to keep this quiet,’ she said.

Both Ned and the victim’s families were devastated to learn Mr Russell wrote a character reference for Kehoe after he was convicted.

Luke Travers, the dean of sport, also gave evidence in support of Kehoe during the trial.

Travers wrote a character reference for Kehoe when he applied to work at another elite Melbourne school after being made aware of the accusations against him.

‘It is quite extraordinary that a headmaster and a dean of sport in particular will basically disregard the vulnerable student and support an offender,’ the schoolboys’ lawyer Judy Courtin said.

Kehoe was convicted and sentenced to a community corrections order in April 2015. He was also placed on the sex offenders register for eight years.

The school released a statement saying ‘the care and development of students, staff and the broader St Kevin’s community is, and always has been, our first priority’.

‘The actions of Peter Kehoe were completely unacceptable and St Kevin’s College strongly condemns them. After his conviction, he was immediately banned from entering the school or having any contact with the college or its students,’ it read.

‘For legal reasons, St Kevin’s College is not able to provide any further comment at this time.’

Ahead of the release of Four Corners’ exposé, Mr Russell penned a letter to parents warning the college would feature on the program but did not go into detail.

‘Dear parents and guardians,’ the letter provided to 3AW begins.

‘We are aware that St Kevin’s College will be featured in a program by the ABC Four Corners. It is likely to air on 17 February.

‘We felt it was important to inform our parents of this program.

‘We are currently seeking professional advice and will be in a better position to respond and communicate with you again, once we see the actual program.’

The leader of the prestigious Catholic school then promised children would be provided with ‘support’ in the aftermath of the television report.

‘Our students will be supported and spoken to on the day after the program in age-appropriate addresses and assemblies,’ he continued.

‘It would be inappropriate to make further comment until then. In the meantime, please be assured that, as always, the care of our students is our first priority.’

Last October, St Kevin’s College was plunged into controversy after a video surfaced of students singing a sexist chant on a tram.

The school responded by immediately suspending the students involved, but a second video came to light days later of students performing another x-rated rap.

After the leaked videos generated negative publicity, a former student spoke out against the ‘misogynistic culture’ he believed was entrenched within the all-boys school.

Founded in 1918, St Kevin’s College is a leading Catholic boys school based in Melbourne’s most expensive suburb, Toorak.

The student settled a civil claim against the school last year.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted St Kevin’s College for comment.