Stabbing at Adams High School in South Bend has resulted in a lockdown after a student was stabbed in the bathroom by five males.

Lockdown is in effect at Adams High School in South Bend after a student was stabbed in the bathroom by five males.

A SCHOOL IN INDIA has been placed on lockdown after a student was allegedly knifed in the bathroom by five males.

On Tuesday, shortly after 8 a.m., police rushed to Adams High School in South Bend.

In a second-floor bathroom, a male student was stabbed in the lower back or ribs, according to the South Bend Police Department.

“One of the students was injured and taken to the hospital.”

“At this time, that student is in stable condition,” the SBPD tweeted.

The student told police that “five males attacked him,” according to the South Bend Tribune.

The school was put on lockdown, according to police, and an investigation is ongoing.

There has been no word on any arrests or the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with the US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.