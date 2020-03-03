Stabbings, protests and brawls with police spoil Mardi Gras parade with arrests across Sydney 

Not everyone was on their best behaviour at Sydney’s Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras celebrations on Saturday night.

Hundreds of thousands of revellers packed the CBD for the 42nd annual celebration, but the evening was marred by anti-social behavior including brawls and protests.

Police made 13 arrests for a series of offences, including assault, affray, and drug possession during the 42nd annual parade in Sydney’s CBD during a high visibility operation.

Hours after celebrations ended on Oxford Street, a man was rushed to hospital just after 7am on Sunday after being repeatedly stabbed during an argument.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

‘We believe it was two homeless men fighting over something,’ a spokesperson said.

Elsewhere across the the city, four men allegedly assaulted police and resisted arrest outside a pub in western Sydney on Saturday night.

They were charged with a combined 20 offences between them.

Officers attended a hotel on Church Street in Parramatta responding to reports the group of men were ignoring security and refusing to leave the venue.

Police allege two men became aggressive, with one grabbing a police officer from behind in a bear hug from behind before other officers were able to restrain him.

The man then allegedly confronted the acting sergeant and punched him in the face.

As officers attempted to restrain the man, three of his friends allegedly resisted police. Capsicum spray had to be deployed to subdue the group.

The sergeant was taken to hospital for a nose injury and swelling to his cheek.

A Stanhope Gardens man, 29, was charged with a slew of offences including two counts of assaulting officer in execution of duty and resist officer in execution of duty.

His friends, two men from Whalan aged 21 and 23, and a man from Guildford, were also arrested and charged with multiple offences.

All four were bailed to appear in Parramatta Local Court on April 8.

Earlier in the night, the colourful parade down Oxford Street was interrupted by a fake Liberal party float featuring pictures of Scott Morrison and Captain Cook.

The float represented a sailing ship and was led by a person in a Hawaiian shirt with a picture of the prime minister covering their face.

Other protesters were dressed in blue overalls with the words ‘Department of Homo Affairs’ written in white letters on the back as they held a banner reading ‘turn back the float, wreck their endeavour.’

Protesters then formed a blockade across the Oxford Street bringing the parade to a halt just after 10pm.

It was not one of the 190 floats registered as part of the parade.

‘It was disappointing that we were requested to remove three people from the parade ground for unauthorised entry,’ Operation Commander, Assistant Commissioner Tony Crandell said.

‘Their removal was done to ensure the event could continue to proceed in a safe and peaceful manner.’

No further police action is anticipated against the protesters – two aged 31 and another aged 35.

The high visibility Mardi Gras police operation consisted of general duties officers, the riot squad, dog unit and aviation support branch.