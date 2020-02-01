Stacey Currie from Frankston spray-painted graffiti asking ‘Where is Chris?’ finally tracks him down

A pregnant mother who spray-painted graffiti asking ‘where is Chris?’ in a desperate attempt to track down the father of her unborn child has found him.

Stacey Currie from Frankston in Victoria appeared in court on Friday alongside her baby’s father ‘Chris’ and intends to plead guilty for her wild vandalism.

The 36-year-old became an overnight sensation after spray-painting huge lettering across walls, local parks, a BBQ area and public bathrooms in July last year.

On one occasion, with a school in the background, the desperate message sits beneath three empty bottles of beer and one bottle of what appears to be vodka.

The brazen notes written in purple spray paint read ‘Chris u need 2 talk 2 me b4 baby is born or don’t bother after’.

The post first went viral after it was posted in the Frankston Community Noticeboard Facebook page and gained 32,000 comments and 14,000 shares.

Peter Burrows, who discovered some of the graffiti and shared photos of it online, claims more ‘hilarious’ vandalism popped up days after it was first found.

‘We all mainly think it’s hilarious,’ he said at the time.

‘[Some] locals are not impressed as it’s ratepayers that are paying for the clean up when resources could be used elsewhere.

‘However most now just want to know who Chris is and if he called her back.

The local council responded immediately to the act of vandalism and removed the graffiti within days.

Mayor Michael O’Reilly called on the community to think of ‘more constructive’ ways to get in touch with someone.

Currie’s case was adjourned to March 24 where she will be sentenced.