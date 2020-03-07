Stacey Dooley ‘pushed boyfriend Kevin Clifton to quit Strictly’

Strictly Come Dancing champion Stacey Dooley reportedly encouraged her boyfriend Kevin Clifton to quit the show so they can become a TV power couple.

It has been claimed that the presenter, 32, hinted that she and her beau, 37, could cash in on big money projects, amid claims the pro felt he’d become ‘too big’ for the BBC show.

Fans were left devastated on Friday when Kevin announced that he had quit Strictly Come Dancing after seven years on the show.

A source told The Sun that Kevin’s decision to quit Strictly shocked show bosses given that he’d become one of its most beloved pros.

It was also claimed that Kevin told pals he could be an even bigger star after leaving the show, with Stacey also backing his decision.

The insider said: ‘ Kevin’s decision came as a real shock to many of those involved in the show. But the fact is he just thinks he’s bigger than it now — even though it’s what put him where he is today.’

They added: ‘He’s told people he thinks he’s now a bigger star than the celebrities on the show, and Stacey has been encouraging him to go out on his own too. She thinks they can be a bit of a TV power couple.

‘Bosses were shocked that somebody who has benefited so much from the show wants to walk away. But fame and fortune has obviously turned his head.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Stacey Dooley, Kevin Clifton and Strictly Come Dancing for comment.

On Friday Kevin left fans devastated when he announced that he had quit Strictly after seven years on the show.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their tributes, with one quoting icon Bruce Forsyth by saying ‘you were my favourite’.

Sharing a series of pictures, Kevin wrote: ‘To the entire Strictly family. The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life.

‘I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

‘Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour Glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

‘After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.’

He continued: ‘I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have made always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for.

‘Thank you to anyone who has ever voted for me and my partners. It means the world. And a special thank you to Jason Gilkison for always believing in me.

‘To me Strictly always has been and always will be the best show on TV and has been an absolute dream and honour to be a part of.

‘Pre 2013 I used to watch every week. Now I look forward to returning to being a fan and cheering on my friends who keep dancing. Kevin Clifton.’

A spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing wrote on Instagram: ‘Kevin has been such a brilliant part of Strictly for the past seven years.

‘From reaching the final an impressive five times, to lifting the Glitterball with Stacey Dooley in 2018, he has provided the show with some fantastic moments, through his exceptional talent as a dancer and choreographer.

‘He will be hugely missed by fans and by his Strictly family. He will always be our Kevin from Grimsby.’

Stacey took to Instagram to share a gushing tribute to her beau, as she shared a selfie of the two of them and wrote: ‘…will always be the King of Strictly. Well done darlin. Watch this space!!!!’

She then shared a video so she could speak publicly about the news, and gushed: ‘I have just seen that Kev has just posted about him leaving Strictly.

‘I just wanted to say publicly Kevin I’m so proud of you what you’ve achieved on that show is remarkable and its completely undeniable.

‘Without question you’re the most successful pro strictly has ever had and that because you work so bloody hard and you’re kind, and you’re full of grace and you’re so talented, and I can’t wait to see what you’ve got next. Well done darling.’

Reiterating her statement, she also wrote a sweet comment on Kevin’s post: ‘I could burst with pride. Undeniably, the most successful pro on Strictly.

‘Won everything, treated everyone with respect and kindness, worked SO bloody hard and now, leaving on a high. You will always be the King of Strictly.’

She also liked a tweet in which a fan used the hashtag ‘7 year itch’, as they said: ‘Well done and what an incredible 7 Years it has been!’

A slew of celebrities paid tribute to the star following his announcement, as they wrote gushing messages of support and best wishes.

Former Strictly winner Ore Oduba wrote: ‘Once a champ (FOUR TIMES a champ!) always a champ.. what an amazing 7 years and so much still to come!!! Couldn’t be prouder Kev. Superstar’

While current judge Motsi Mabuse added: ‘Good luck for your new journey!! Your presence is so unique ! You were always 100% committed! All the best and you will be definitely be missed.’

Susanna Reid, who was paired with Kevin during his first stint on the show in 2013, wrote: ‘From your first, thank you – and congratulations on being such an incredible part of the show.’

Fans took to Twitter after the star made the announcement, making their sadness known but also wishing him all the best.

One of his followers gushed: ‘I won’t lie I’m gutted, but I totally understand. You have a flourishing musical career and a fab podcast. You will be sorely missed, but I can’t wait to follow what’s next.’

While another added: ‘Gobsmacked!!!! But good luck with all future endeavours. Your cheeky little face will be sadly missed!!’

One added to this sentiment, as they wrote: ‘As much as I am upset to see you leave Strictly I am so excited to see what you do next! Fingers crossed for more musicals with tours to Liverpool thanks.’

One fan also said: ‘Kevin, just seen the news. Devastated. To quote Sir Bruce ‘you’re my favourite’. Wishing you every success with your next project.’

Stacey and Kevin have been dating ever since they got together on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing – which they won together.

The media personality settled into the dancer’s flat after leaving the home she shared with her former partner Sam Tucknott in Brighton.

Kevin has had an incredible tenure on the show since he joined in 2013, and received three 40s on the show for his Argentine Tango with Louise, and two with Kellie Bright for their Tango and Showdance.

He placed second on the show four years in a row, from season 11 in 2013 to season 14 in 2016, he came 7th in series 15 with Susan Calman, and had his worst placement in the 2019 series with Anneka Rice as he placed 14th.

Earlier this week, Kevin finished his stint in the London production of The Wedding Singer, which was staged at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London.

He is now set to perform against his sister Joanne in their new UK tour of Burn The Floor, which will be touring across the UK from March 26 to May 24.