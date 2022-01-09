Staff and students at a university were forced to take daily Covid tests, which was deemed ‘highly unethical.’

‘Highly unethical’ for a university to require staff and students to take daily Covid tests.

Everyone who wants to come on site at Cranfield University after January 17 must take a lateral flow test and photograph the results – or risk being sent home.

A leading academic has condemned a university that requires its staff and students to take daily Covid-19 tests to visit the campus, and to undergo spot checks to prove it, as “highly unethical.”

Everyone coming on site at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire from January 17 must take a lateral flow test (LFT) on the day and photograph the results, or risk being sent home.

On Tuesday, the university’s chief operating officer announced the change in a letter to thousands of students.

“Everyone attending our site must take a daily lateral flow test beginning Monday, January 17,” Philip Aspinall wrote.

You must also write the date on the test and photograph it so that you can present the results during a spot check at a later time.”

Cranfield said it is stockpiling LFTs – which will be free to use – so it can resume face-to-face learning.

Its policy goes beyond current government guidance, which states that secondary, college, and university students, as well as educators and early childhood educators, should continue to test themselves twice a week, and more frequently if requested, such as in the event of an outbreak.

Cranfield has about 5,000 students and a little more than 2,000 employees.

Every year, over 7,000 people attend executive and professional development programs at the university.

If other universities follow suit, access to LFTs will be put under even more strain, with NHS staff and other key workers already complaining about shortages.

“This is shocking and highly unethical,” said Allyson Pollock, clinical professor of public health at Newcastle University.

It is unsupported by evidence and is not based on screening principles used in public health.

Unions, staff, and students should all raise objections to it.

One can only assume that the lack of evidence in support is the reason why the government has only issued guidance [on Covid tests in educational settings].

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

