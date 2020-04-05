Staff members pay tribute to martyrs at Guangzhou Yinhe martyrs’ cemetery

A staff member repaints the epitaph on the tombstone of martyr Xiang Xiuli at Guangzhou Yinhe martyrs’ cemetery in Guangzhou, south China’s Guangdong Province, April 4, 2020. The cemetery staff members paid tribute to the martyrs on behalf of the families and the public on the occasion of the Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival that falls on April 4 this year. Many Chinese provinces and cities have suspended mass tomb-sweeping activities considering the infection risk of COVID-19. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)