A staff member works in a mask testing laboratory in Sant’Orsola Hospital, Bologna, Italy, April 9, 2020. A laboratory is set up by the Sant’Orsola Hospital and Bologna University to test the surgical masks made by the companies that have decided to convert their production in Italy. The laboratory so far has performed tests on masks from more than 60 companies, including Lamborghini. (Photo by Gianni Schicchi/Xinhua)