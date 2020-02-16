Staff of pub coronavirus spreader visited told to ‘self-isolate’

Worried staff at the pub where Britain’s coronavirus ‘super spreader’ went for a pint before falling ill have been told to stay in their bedrooms for a fortnight and text if they feel poorly, MailOnline can reveal today.

One barman at The Grenadier in Hove has revealed they receive mobile phone messages from Public Health England every morning asking them if they feel ill.

Five staff in total been instructed to ‘self-isolate’ until February 15 but health officials have refused to say who the man with the virus is and if they served him on Saturday February 1 to protect his privacy.

The ‘super spreader’ is now feared to have infected at least 11 others as four more people who came into contact with him on a French ski holiday fell ill today – doubling the number of cases in the UK to eight.

Speaking anonymously to MailOnline, one bar worker said: ‘I am worried in case I could potentially infect someone. I have to stay in my room until the 15th – and am only allowed out to use the bathroom and kitchen. Public Health England are messaging me every morning and ask if I have symptoms. The text just states that if I’m feeling any symptoms – a cough or a fever or loss of breath – to text “yes or no”.’

The worker, who lives in a shared house, hasn’t seen his family since he was told to go into isolation – they are bringing him food while he can’t leave the house but have to leave it on the doorstep.

He said: ‘I got my parents to grab me some shopping and leave it outside the house and I left the money outside for them’.

‘I’ve been told you need to be in a two metre radius for longer than 20 minutes to have a low risk chance of infection. So as long as I self-isolate from now, even if I do have it, I shouldn’t pass it on. I was tested yesterday I’m awaiting my results either today or tomorrow’.

He added: ‘It was my boss who called me but he is a very good chap, he treats me and the other staff well. It’s just such a shame this has happened at our wonderful pub. I haven’t been given the identity of the man – and I don’t know if I served him’.

Public Health England told the Grenadier’s employees working on the night he popped in to stay at home for two weeks – coronavirus’ incubation period – and said they are warning anyone who could be infected.

But other staff and drinkers there on a busy Saturday evening have claimed they learned of the development on Facebook or via the local paper, the Brighton Argus.

Kelly Fricker wrote on social media: ‘My ex-partner, my son and nephew all drink there and my nephew’s the chef and they hadn’t even heard about it’.

The businessman is at the centre of a web of cases stretching across the UK, France and Spain after he apparently contracted the virus during a four-day trip to Singapore for a sales conference for gas analysis company Servomex.

The man in his fifties then jetted from south-east Asia to the Alps to ski in Les Contamines-Montjoie in late January where five more Britons including a nine-year-old boy became infected despite the ‘super spreader’ not having any cold or flu-like symptoms.

Britain’s health authorities have also contacted 183 passengers and six crew on an Easyjet flight then taken by the unnamed man from Geneva to London, warning that they could be infected.

Five staff at The Grenadier in Hove, his local pub, have been instructed to self-isolate for a fortnight after he went there for a pint on Saturday February 1.

And a student at Portslade Aldridge Community Academy in Brighton has also been told to stay at home for two weeks amid fears he came into contact with the so-called ‘super spreader’.

Officials have desperately tried to stop further spread with a cross-border hunt for all the hundreds of people the Hove man may have had contact with.

Today nine Britons have been confirmed to have the killer virus – five in France, one in Japan, one in Spain and two in the UK. Two others in the UK are ill, but they are believed to be Chinese nationals holidaying in Yorkshire.

More than 900 people have died and 37,000 have become infected since the outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been placed in lockdown to curb the spread – an evacuation flight landed at RAF Brize Norton yesterday.

Public Health England is under pressure to reveal where the so-called ‘super spreader’ had been and the full extent of the numbers under observation.

The task has been made more difficult because the patient, from Hove in East Sussex, interrupted his return from Singapore to Britain by taking a four-day break in the French Alps.

The middle-aged man contracted the virus during a conference at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Singapore organised by Servomex, a British gas analytics company, more than two weeks ago.

He then travelled to a ski chalet in Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Megeve, from January 24 to 28. He returned to Britain on an Easyjet flight on January 28 but fell ill after arriving in Britain.

Chief medical officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said the patient, who is being treated at the Royal Free Hospital in London, is ‘a known contact of a previously confirmed UK case, and the virus was passed on in France’.

Five Britons who shared the ski chalet with him were diagnosed over the weekend, and hundreds of residents of the picturesque town are now undergoing tests.

Professor Paul Hunter, professor in medicine, University of East Anglia, said last night: ‘This new case would appear to be linked to the cluster of cases in the French ski resort which is also linked to the case in Brighton.

‘As such this case is part of the same cluster which is being reported as linked to a British national returning from Singapore.

‘Whilst we currently do not know many details about how this new case was linked to others in the cluster, his/her identification does not at this stage indicate wider spread within the UK community.

‘If the new individual had been already identified through contact tracing and the person was self-isolating then this should not pose any additional risk.

‘Further cases within an already identified cluster are not surprising and do not pose an additional risk to public health providing such contacts are complying with instructions from Public Health England.’

Authorities confirmed yesterday that a fourth case of coronavirus in the UK was also linked to the Hove businessman.

In addition, a British father-of-two who stayed in the ski resort tested positive after returning to his home in Majorca.

The five Britons who caught the virus in the Alps include the chalet’s owner, environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, and his nine-year-old son.

They are in hospital with three other Britons who were staying at the six-bedroom chalet.

Mr Saynor’s two other children and four Britons from another family are being kept in isolation at French hospitals as a precaution. His wife Catriona, a doctor, is reportedly in the UK.

The family is understood to have been living in the village for just three months after moving from Hove themselves, despite having bought the property several years ago.

Mrs Saynor had left France by the time the investigation began and is under observation in a UK hospital. It is not clear if she was the fourth case diagnosed in Britain.

French officials have closed the 95-pupil primary school attended by the Saynors’ nine-year-old son, while a 200-pupil school in nearby Saint-Gervais he attended for one day last week will also be shut.

Etienne Jacquet, the mayor of Les Contamines-Montjoie, said the chalet had now been disinfected.

At this time of year, the village of 1,200 people, which is part of the Mount Blanc ski area, hosts thousands of skiers.

But local shop staff said some tourists had cancelled bookings, even though French half-term week starts today, followed by British half-term next week.

Last night, Easyjet spokesman said it had contacted all of the passengers and crew on the infected carrier’s flight from Geneva to London Gatwick on January 28.

The meeting in Singapore was attended by 94 other business people, with participants from Malaysia, South Korea and Britain also diagnosed with coronavirus.

Dr Nathalie MacDermott, from King’s College London, told yesterday of her ‘concerns of the potential for this epidemic to develop into a pandemic, particularly if international lines of communication about cases of infection and mechanism of transmission are not maintained’.

Professor Richard Tedder, a visiting professor at Imperial College London, said that the most recent cases gave rise to the ‘potential risk of a pandemic’.

China yesterday raised the death toll from its coronavirus outbreak to 811, passing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic.

China’s ambassador to Britain, Liu Xiaoming, described the virus – which has spread to at least 27 countries and territories, infecting more than 330 people – as ‘the enemy of mankind’.

Health experts believe the outbreak could have spread from bats to humans through the illegal traffic of pangolins – or scaly anteaters – which are prized in China for food and medicine.

More than 100 Britons were placed in quarantine at a three-star hotel in Milton Keynes yesterday after another airlift from Wuhan.

Wearing masks and escorted by health staff in hazmat suits, the group flew from China to RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

Some passengers held children in their arms as they were helped from the plane. The 105 Britons were taken to Kents Hill Park hotel and conference centre in a convoy of coaches with a police escort.

It follows earlier airlifts to Britain from the city at the heart of the coronavirus outbreak, which brought 94 people to quarantine on the Wirral.

The Milton Keynes group will stay at the hotel for two weeks until they receive the medical all-clear. They have been given books and magazines and will have access to the internet on phones and tablets.

Children will receive toys and games. Upon arrival at the hotel, the group were handed bags of toiletries and supplied with underwear from Primark and other clothing. Baby equipment, such as highchairs, is also being brought in. The hotel, which has more than 70 meeting rooms and 300 bedrooms, was surrounded by temporary fencing yesterday. Ambulances waited outside and police guarded entrances.

The chartered flight arrived at Brize Norton shortly before 7.30am. It was carrying the 105 Britons along with 95 Europeans and 13 medical staff and officials. It is understood all the passengers went to the quarantine hotel. It emerged that two Britons were prevented from boarding in Wuhan after displaying high temperatures during screening.

The hotel is close to three schools, but nearby residents said they were not concerned about the quarantine being so close. Stephen Szyelimski, 73, said: ‘They’ve got to go somewhere. You could say that it may have been better if they had been put in a more of an isolated place but I’ve got no bones of contention. It’s got to be done properly.’

Tracy Philemon, 59, said: ‘Wherever they do it, people aren’t going to be happy. It’s unfortunate for us in some respects, but as long as they do things the way they’re supposed to…I don’t see a problem with it.’ Meanwhile, a Briton whose honeymoon on a luxury cruise ship was cut short after he contracted the coronavirus yesterday told how he ‘can’t wait to get out’ of hospital.

Lorry driver Alan Steele, 58, was removed last week from the Diamond Princess which is currently in quarantine off the coast of Japan with 3,700 passengers on board.

His placement in an isolation unit onshore in Japan was coupled with the heartache of being separated from his new wife Wendy, 51.

Mr Steele said he had shown no signs of serious illness and was whiling away his time watching British television. He insisted: ‘My vitals all still show I am healthy.’

Mr Steele, from Wolverhampton, vented his frustration at being unable to take a shower or use a coffee machine due to safety risks. He said: ‘I cannot wait to get out of here.’