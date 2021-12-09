Stalking and trespassing charges have been filed against a former Olympic champion and a county commissioner from Pennsylvania.

Marty Nothstein, an Olympic cycling gold medalist and former Lehigh County Commissioner, was arraigned Tuesday night on charges of stalking and trespassing, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Nothstein, 50, ran unsuccessfully for Congress as a Republican in 2018. He was released on unsecured bail of (dollar)25,000 pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1 p.m.

According to the district attorney’s office and court records, 28 people were charged before District Judge Michael Faulkner.

According to the district attorney’s office, Nothstein, of Lowhill Township, faces charges of criminal trespass, a third-degree felony, two counts of stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor, and a single count of defiant trespass, a third-degree misdemeanor.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that he was taken into custody on Tuesday evening and arraigned before District Judge Jacob Hammond around 10 p.m. through Lehigh County Central Booking.

According to the district attorney’s office, he will be supervised by Lehigh Valley Pre-trial Services and will be unable to contact the two people involved.

According to the district attorney’s office, the criminal complaint detailing the allegations was initially sealed until Nothstein was arrested.

One of the people involved is a “female acquaintance” of Nothstein, according to the news release, and the other is a man in a relationship with her.

“The Affidavit of Probable Cause details incidents that occurred between December 2020 and November 2021,” according to the news release, “which it is alleged constitute an ongoing pattern of stalking of both victims, harassment, and property damage.”

According to the district attorney’s office, Nothstein entered the woman’s home without her permission on March 22 and attempted to access her Apple account.

According to the district attorney’s office, trespassing charges stem from that incident.

According to the press release, authorities obtained Nothstein’s phone records through a search warrant, and an analysis by the Lehigh County Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center revealed that his two cellphones were “in close proximity to the place and at the time of the alleged incidents.”

Nothstein allegedly abused the couple for months, according to court documents.

According to authorities, many of the incidents occurred as a result of Nothstein’s phone pinging nearby cell towers.

Last July, the woman was seen wearing an audio and video recording device while meeting…

