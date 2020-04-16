Stalled by virus, Taekwondo champ looks to future

ANKARA

The cancellation of the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championship in Denmark has left one martial artist disappointed, but still looking ahead to doing well in future contests.

Kubra Dagli said the cancellation of the tourney – set for this May before the coronavirus pandemic – made her feel, for the time being, like she had wasted her efforts.

But Dagli, 24, told Anadolu Agency by video link that for the last month she has been continuing her training at home due to coronavirus, and also spoke about her work and future goals.

“The coronavirus affected our country, like it engulfed the whole world,” she said. “We also took precautions. I haven’t left home for nearly a month and try not to go out unless it’s absolutely needed.”

She added: “As professional athletes, we continue training at home. Unlike the past we’re not going to the gym to train, but we’re trying to do our workouts at home and address our shortcomings.”

This season started well for Dagli, she said, as she clinched the gold medal at a championship in Turkey, then got a title in an open tournament and qualified for the world championship.

Dagli said she is aiming to capture the European Championship in 2021,

“Now I’ll work for the European championship to be held next year. I’m hoping to get my fourth championship at the event.”

She added that she wants her branch of Taekwondo, poomsae, to be included in the Olympics, saying: “If I compete in the Olympics, I’ll work 10 times harder.”

* Writing by Emre Asikci