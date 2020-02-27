Infosurhoy

Stamkos leaves, doesn’t return in Lightning’s loss

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos didn’t return to the ice after leaving in the second period of the Lightning’s eventual 4-3 loss to the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

No official reason was given for Stamkos’ departure. Stamkos missed three games due to a lower-body injury earlier this month.

Stamkos recorded his 37th assist of the season in the game, setting up Nikita Kucherov’s goal at 9:46 of the first period. The assist extended Stamkos’ personal point streak to 15 games, with 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) over that stretch.

