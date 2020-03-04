Stamp duty relief for fire-hit NSW buyers

Most NSW property owners who lost their homes in this season’s unprecedented bushfires will have their stamp duty waived if they choose to buy a new residence rather than rebuild.

Fire-affected people in NSW purchasing replacement homes will begin paying stamp duty once it exceeds $55,000, Deputy Premier John Barilaro and Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

That means only properties worth more than $1.2 million will attract any stamp duty, and only when the balance owing is above $55,000.

“This is about ensuring people have the ability to buy a home to replace the one destroyed by fire and not have to worry about the substantial cost of stamp duty which can be tens of thousands of dollars,” Mr Barilaro said in a statement.

“This is a big bottom-line boost for people during a challenging time.”

Bega MP Andrew Constance said a lot of people who had lost their homes and memories just wanted to settle down and rebuild their lives.

“One of the key things that people don’t have the energy to do, having lost everything, is to actually go through a building process,” Mr Constance told reporters in Sydney.

“A lot of families don’t want to go back to their blocks where the fires raged through, they don’t want to face it.

“This is just such significant, significant assistance to be able to help people crystallise their decision making because it is a very real and tough decision.”

Almost 2450 homes were destroyed in NSW during the bushfire season.

Those who have already purchased a property and paid stamp duty in NSW will be eligible for a refund.

Mr Perrottet said the state government had allocated between $5 million and $15 million for the stamp duty relief.

“It’s not about the money here, this is really about making sure those people who have lost their homes have that choice and no impediment to either buy a home in their community or somewhere else if that’s what they choose to do,” the treasurer said.

NSW deputy Labor leader Yasmin Catley said they wanted to make sure people stayed in fire-affected communities.

“One of the great initiatives that the Victorian government have put in is actually to provide a 50 per cent cut in stamp duty for businesses and industry moving in to fire-affected areas – which is a terrific initiative because you’re actually building the community from the base up,” Ms Catley told reporters in Sydney.