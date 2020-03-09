StanChart says CEO Winters to remain at bank to execute…

LONDON, March 6 – Standard Chartered Chief Executive Bill Winters is expected to stay at the bank until the conclusion of its current strategy, its Chairman Jose Vinals said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

The memo, which follows recent British media reports that said Vinals has been sounding out replacements for Winters, did not mention any timeline but the bank’s current strategic plan is set to run until at least 2021.

A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

