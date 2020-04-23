Standard Poor’s downgrades Argentina’s credit rating for ‘selective default’

direct: Standard and Poor’s downgraded the sovereign credit rating of foreign currencies to Argentina, becoming the third agency to take such a step in less than a week with the increasing pressure that the Corona crisis puts on the economic outlook for the heavily indebted country in South America.

Standard & Poor’s said in a statement yesterday, Tuesday, that it reduced Argentina’s foreign currency rating to a selective default on debt repayment, or “SD” From “CCC-“.

The credit rating agency cited its decision to reduce the Argentine government’s decision to postpone $ 9.8 billion in dollar-denominated payments until December 31, 2020 at the latest.

The Buenos Aires decision to postpone the payments comes before the government’s decision to extend the country’s closure order in the hope of reducing the spread of the “Covid-19” virus.

The agency said in the statement that the Corona crisis had exacerbated Argentina’s needs, which prompted the administration of President Alberto Fernandez to reshape its financial plans and budget priorities.

She added that the possibilities of default on other payments denominated in foreign currency are “almost certain.”

The move by Standard & Poor’s comes after Fitch downgraded Argentina’s long-term foreign currency credit rating to a “restricted default” by “CC“.

A restricted default stands one notch above the default, while the “CC“It represents extremely high levels of credit risk.

Moody’s downgraded Argentina’s credit rating on Friday to “CA” From “CAA2“It also changed its outlook to negative, saying that Argentina’s sovereign debt holders are likely to suffer significant losses.