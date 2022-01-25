Standing up to Vladimir Putin and defending Ukraine’s grateful citizens is the right thing to do for Britain.

REMEMBER how we were told that the EU had kept Europe at peace for 60 years? That was always a lie — and it’s getting more offensive by the day.

Another claim made by anti-Brexit campaigners was that leaving the EU would render Britain powerless and irrelevant globally.

Despite the facts in front of them, they were still doing it yesterday.

Who knows how the Russia-Ukraine standoff will play out; what we DO know, and what the grateful citizens of sovereign Ukraine know, is that Britain flew in weapons to assist them in defending themselves against invasion.

We have been far more active than anyone else in combating their plight — militarily, legally, and diplomatically.

And it is correct for us to stand up to Putin alongside the United States.

Germany shamefully bottled up its gas supplies from Russia.

The EU is stuck in the headlights like a rabbit.

We can only be concerned for those europhiles who, in the face of all this, choose to argue that black is white and up is down rather than remain silent.

It’s a form of insanity to continue to claim that Britain is becoming increasingly insignificant, based on idiotic columns they read in anti-Brexit newspapers.

No publisher could get away with spreading hate, extremism, dangerous ignorance, and incitements to violence like social media does.

Despite Twitter’s and others’ excuses, the tech giants continue to spew harmful garbage on a daily basis.

As a result, we are pleased that they are facing legal action in the United Kingdom, which now includes the targeting of executives who fail to protect the public.

The world has benefited greatly as a result of technological advancements.

They have, however, inflicted heinous harm.

It’s past time they put their vast wealth towards eradicating it.

The so-called “Nick Clegg law,” named after the former Deputy Prime Minister who now works for Facebook, is welcomed.

This can’t just be a game of sabre-rattling, though.

This must be completed by Downing Street.

We doubt there is a better example of the Home Office’s ineffectiveness in dealing with illegal immigrants than Emad al-Swealmeen’s suicide bombing.

Before his asylum claim was denied in 2015, he is now confirmed to have told a series of lies about his background.

He should have been flown under guard to his birth country of Iraq or Jordan, where his passport would have been issued, on the same day.

Instead, he lingered for years, pleading with the government to delay his departure.

Then he detonated a bomb in a hospital.

Despite the fact that it complains about left-wing lawyers representing asylum seekers, the Home Office is still in a mess.

Its inability to deport illegal immigrants, combined with the armada of boats bringing more in every day, renders our…

