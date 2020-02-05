Stanford LB Pryts withdraws from transfer portal

Stanford’s leading tackler has reportedly withdrawn his name from the NCAA transfer database.

Inside linebacker Andrew Pryts will return to the Cardinal for his final season in 2020, 247Sports.com reported on Wednesday.

The redshirt junior started all 12 games and registered a team-high 71 tackles in 2019, adding one tackle for loss and one interception. He posted a season-high 10 tackles in a 24-20 loss to rival California in the “Big Game” on Nov. 23.

In 26 career games, Pryts has 78 tackles and one interception.

Stanford finished 4-8 in 2019, ending a streak of 10 consecutive bowl appearances.

–Field Level Media