Stanley two shots clear at Puerto Rico Open

Kyle Stanley birdied his first three holes Thursday, and he holds a two-shot lead after the first round at the Puerto Rico Open.

Stanley shot an 8-under-par 64 at Coco Beach Golf & Country Club’s Championship course in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. He had a second stretch of three consecutive birdies to open the back nine and finished with nine birdies against a single bogey.

Peter Uihlein, Josh Teater, Chris Couch, Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo, Sweden’s Henrik Norlander and Australia’s Rhein Gibson share second place at 6-under 66.

Jay McLuen, Scott Brown, Wes Roach, Scotland’s Martin Laird, Argentina’s Julian Etulain and South Africa’s MJ Daffue are tied for eighth place at 5 under.

Stanley is looking for his third PGA Tour win, having captured the 2012 Waste Management Phoenix Open and the 2017 Quicken Loans National.

“Just hitting a lot of fairways and a lot of greens, and I think with the way I’m putting and how comfortable I feel on the greens, the more chances I can give myself, the better,” Stanley said. “Just a pretty solid round of golf. Kind of made my fair share of putts.

“Got off to a really nice start. … Pretty windy out there, so I’m really happy with the round.”

Defending champion Martin Trainer is tied for 93rd at 2 over par.

The alternate-field tournament is running concurrently with the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship.

–Field Level Media