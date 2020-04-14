Staple food supply in Wuhan remains stable amid COVID-19

The supplies and prices of staple food items including grain and oil in the hardest-hit Wuhan by COVID-19 have remained stable since the epidemic broke out in the country, said local authorities Sunday.

Grain and oil sales at major supermarkets in Wuhan are normal, with about 150 tonnes of rice and 120 tonnes of edible oil sold per day, said Han Minchun, director of the city’s commerce bureau, at a press conference.

Wuhan will continue to work to ensure stable food supply and prices, Han said.

The data provided by the city’s development and reform commission showed that the city has enough grain and edible oil reserves to last more than a month.

Other staple food supplies, such as vegetables, eggs, meat and dairy products can also be guaranteed in Wuhan, said Li Qiang, an official with the city government.