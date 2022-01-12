Star Hobson: Court of Appeal hears appeal of mother’s ‘unduly lenient’ eight-year sentence in toddler’s death.

The Attorney General stated, “This vulnerable and innocent child was subjected to continued physical abuse, and her mother, Frankie Smith, allowed it to happen.”

Suella Braverman, the Attorney General, has ordered that the mother of murdered toddler Star Hobson’s eight-year prison sentence be reviewed because it is “unduly lenient.”

Last month, Frankie Smith of Keighley, West Yorkshire, was found guilty of causing or allowing the death of her 16-month-old daughter, while her girlfriend Savannah Brockhill was found guilty of her murder.

“This vulnerable and innocent child was subjected to continued physical abuse, and her mother, Frankie Smith, let it happen,” Ms Braverman said.

“Anyone who reads about this case will be upset, but my job is to determine whether a sentence appears to be too light based solely on the facts of the case.”

“After careful consideration of the facts of this case, I have come to the conclusion that I can refer Frankie Smith’s sentence to the Court of Appeal because I believe it is excessively lenient.”

Ms Brockhill, who was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison, will not have her murder sentence reviewed, despite the Conservative minister previously stating that she would consider it.

“I can only challenge a sentence if it is not just lenient but excessively so… the threshold is high, and the test was not met in this case,” Ms Braverman said.

“Savannah Brockhill was given a life sentence with a minimum sentence of 25 years before being considered for parole.

As the sentencing judge pointed out, the minimum sentence is 25 years, but she could be sentenced to more.

That sentence, in my opinion, is not excessively lenient.”

In September 2020, Star was assassinated by Savannah Brockhill, her mother’s girlfriend.

Before Brockhill fatally assaulted the 16-month-old girl, she had been subjected to months of abuse.

Star was subjected to weeks of physical abuse prior to Brockhill’s fatal assault, according to jurors at Bradford Crown Court, despite family members filing five complaints with social services.

“We need to fully understand why opportunities to better protect Star were missed,” the Bradford Partnership, which includes the agencies that had contact with Star during her short life, said on Tuesday.

A review of the case will be published in January, according to the safeguarding partnership, but it “deeply regrets” that “not all the warning signs” were missed.

Star Hobson: Mother’s ‘unduly lenient’ eight-year sentence over death of toddler referred to Court of Appeal