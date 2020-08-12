Star Linked To Zinedine Zidane Unlikely To Sign With Real Madrid This Summer

Life before the global pandemic had French rising star Dayot Upamecano within Zinedine Zidane’s radar for Real Madrid. While the potential of the 21-year-old remains high, the current financial situation has made it more difficult for Los Blancos to sign the center back.

The defender has suited up for 111 games for Red Bull Leipzig and has also managed to score in three goals and tally two assists. The way he moves around the pitch is considered valuable as he anticipates his opponents well. This is evident in his total averages of 1.6 interceptions a night coupled with three clearances an outing. Tackling is also a strong point in his game as he averages two a match. To add to these, he is also considered as a strong passer with a pass success rate of 88.7% with 69.6 average passes per game.

The possible addition of Upamecano would have been a strong complement to the roster of Real Madrid. The pairing of Eder Militao and Upamecano had the potential to become a great defensive force for Los Blancos. Unfortunately, the economic impact of the global pandemic has forced clubs to be more prudent in spending in the next few months. This includes Real Madrid as any major deals over this summer is deemed unlikely.

While chances are slim of signing the two-time Austrian Champion soon, Upamecano remains as a top prospect for Real Madrid, per Fansided’s The Real Champs. The way he moves on the field is considered elite with his speed coupled with the aggressiveness on the pitch. There’s no fear of contact for him as he’s constantly displaying his full intensity whenever he’s suited up for his squad. The energy he brings just proves that he’s a valuable asset for any club to have.

It will be interesting to ponder how Zidane will able to utilize Upamecano if ever they get him in the future. But for now, the team is focused on getting better with the roster that they have. There are multiple developing players for Real Madrid and it will only be a matter of time before a handful of those stars emerge as consistent players for the Santiago-Bernabeu based squad.