‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ warps into the animated comedy frontier with ‘Second Contact’

“Star Trek” has a new animated series — only the second ever for the franchise — that warped onto television Aug. 6 to join the acclaimed collection of shows that currently includes “ Star Trek: Discovery ” and “ Star Trek: Picard” .

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” is developed by Mike McMahan, creator of Hulu’s “Solar Opposites” and co-creator of “Rick and Morty.” It focuses on the support crew aboard an insignificant Starfleet starship, the California-class USS Cerritos, shortly after the “Next Generation” era, in 2380, after the events of “Star Trek” Nemesis.” The show is the latest in a slate of new Trek offerings from the subscription streaming service CBS All Access that will soon include “ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds .” Plus, we’ve still got a Section 31 spin-off in pre-production, starring Michelle Yeoh and animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” in production for Nickelodeon.

Here’s the thing about “Lower Decks,” if we hadn’t already had “Archer” for 11 seasons, this would be super fresh, consequently it might feel a little bit like you’ve seen this before. Even down to the excessive shouting and the fact that Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is basically Lana Kane — more knowledgeable, more experienced, more capable and frustrated at being under-appreciated.

However, that doesn’t mean this show isn’t enjoyable. It’s somewhat refreshing to hear characters in a “Star Trek” show have dialogue like this:

“What’s it [a giant, killer space spider chasing Ensigns Mariner and Boimler]doing?”

“It’s shooting butt webbing at a tree. It looks pretty pissed.”

The tone is set straightaway and during the opening credits sequence, we see the USS Cerritos nearly get sucked into a black hole, clip an ice mountain with its port warp nacelle in a “ Voyager ” credits-esque sequence and hilariously have second thoughts about supporting a Romulan fleet engaged in a battle with the Borg, choosing instead to warp away and flee.

It even pokes a little fun at “Star Trek,” which is refreshing to hear. “Don’t worry, you’ll be fine, Doc will wave a light over it,” Marina quips as Boimler finally emerges, battered and broken, from said giant, killer space spider.

The name of the show is a throwback to the “Star Trek: The Next Generation’s” episode “Lower Decks,” (S07, E15) that followed four junior officers involved in a top-secret mission and there are plenty of nods to Trek canon. From familiar aliens, like a blue-skinned Bolian, to Romulan whisky (coincidentally also blue) all the way to name-dropping characters like Kirk, Sulu, Spock and even, bizarrely Gary Mitchell .

(This is actually a super-nerdy, super-layered Easter egg, as Boimler hadn’t heard of Mitchell, because Kirk falsified his report at the end of “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” the pilot episode of “The Original Series” where Mitchell appears, mirroring Boimler making up his log report at the beginning of this first episode.)

The cast includes, Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford), Noel Wells (Ensign Tendi), Jack Quaid (Ensign Boimler), Tawny Newsome (Ensign Mariner), Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs), Dawnn Lewis (Captain Freeman), Jerry O’Connell (Commander Ransom) and Gillian Vigma (Dr. T’ana).

“Lower Decks” is the second cartoon incarnation of “Star Trek,” following on from “Star Trek: The Animated Series” set aboard the USS Enterprise during Captain Kirk’s tenure. It’s also the second official attempt to incorporate humor into “Star Trek.” The first of which was the “Short Trek” episode entitled “ The Trouble With Edward ,” which was not only , but also happened to star H. Jon Benjamin, who voices the character Sterling Archer in the show “Archer.”

Hopefully “Lower Decks” will find its footing and carve a unique position for itself and iron out the clichés. The humor comes thick and fast and there are lots of pop-culture references to keep most people happy – including The Monkees pop band, a meta musical throwback that seems to be catching on recently .

It seems like all the ideals of “Star Trek” are here, plus there’s a nice twist towards the end of this first episode. Hopefully, the number of callbacks to Trek canon will be kept to a minimum and not incorporated purely for the sake of it.

You’ll find yourself laughing out loud probably more than you originally expected and hoping this show only improves – it certainly has the potential. “Lower Decks” captures a youthful energy ironically by adopting adult humor, thus removing any need for over-acting or a clichéd coming-of-age storylines.

The second episode of “Star Trek: The Lower Decks” airs on Thursday, Aug. 13 on CBS All Access.

While “Discovery” and “Picard” are currently available on Netflix and Amazon outside the US, there’s no word yet on whether “Lower Decks” will stream elsewhere. New episodes of the 10-episode first season will be available weekly.