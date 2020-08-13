Star Wars Is Getting a New Holiday Special…Made Out of Lego

Sometimes a Life Day miracle really does happen.

The Star Wars Holiday Special may have been such an infamous blight on George Lucas’ sensibilities for the galaxy far, far away that he attempted to strike it from our collective memories, but its bizarre legacy has lived on anyway. Turns out you can’t stop Star Wars fandom from a good shitposting opportunity anyway. But bits and pieces of the Holiday Special have gone on to be evoked in our present Star Wars canon, from The Mandalorian’s Jawa-poofing Amban Phase-Pulse rifle – the weapon wielded by Boba Fett in the animated portion of the special in his first-ever appearance – to mentions of the Wookiee holiday that started it all in both Mandalorian, Jedi Temple Challenge, and other tie-in stories. And now, the spirit of the Holiday Special itself will be evoked once more…in an actual Holiday Special! Except, this time it’s made out of Lego bricks.

This November, Disney+ will play host to The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special, an animated 45-minute adventure that will see Rey, Finn, Poe, and Rose help Chewbacca race back to his homeworld of Kashyyyk in time to celebrate Life Day with his family – just as Han did in the original Holiday Special’s framing device premise. USA Today revealed that several members of the Star Wars saga cast will reprise their roles for the special, in the spirit of Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, and Carrie Fisher showing up for some truly awkward moments and even a sing-a-long in the 1978 nightmare. We’ll have to wait a bit to see who exactly but we could probably make some safe bets.

Interestingly, The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, making a Lego-based Christmas adventure in the vein of A Christmas Carol our furthest look into Star Wars’ timeline so far. The special sees Rey and BB-8, fresh off randomly bumping into old women on Tatooine, follow in Luke’s post-Return of the Jedi roamings and attempt to seek out the mysteries of the Force. But exploring an ancient Jedi Temple, Rey finds herself on a spiritual quest through time and space, allowing her to interact with Star Wars ghosts of Life Days Past, Present, and perhaps even Future. She’ll interact with heroes and villains of the Light and Dark Side of the Force, from younger versions of Luke and Obi-Wan to even Palpatine and Kylo Ren (hopefully as Ben, given his redemption!).

It all sounds, just like the best kinds of Star Wars, an intriguing mix of incredibly silly and kind of fascinating – the thought of an experienced Rey sharing her story with a young Luke still finding his way as a Jedi is a bold move for an animated Christmas special to take, Lego or not. But it’s nice to see, after years of dancing around it, Star Wars is embracing some of its cheesiest past.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney+ November 17. All together now: We celebrate a day of peace, a day of harmony, a day of joy we can all share, together joyously…