Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Heads Home in April

Scooch over those eight other Blu-rays or DVDs. It’s time for the Skywalker Saga to fill up that last slot on the shelf… well, unless you buy the giant nine-film box set version instead, that is.

StarWars.com has just announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will receive its home release next month in the US, arriving first digitally before releasing on Blu-ray and DVD. We here in the UK have to wait an extra few weeks though: it’s coming to digital platforms on 13th April before a physical release on 20th April. Here’s a new trailer for a film that has been out for two months, which is always weird, but hey, at least it’s got some snippets of big moments from the movie we hadn’t been able to see out of cinemas yet, like the surprise return of Han Solo, Luke’s Force Ghost, and the fabled lightsaber of Leia Organa, Jedi Knight.

The release will include several bonus featurettes, covering everything from the creation of D-O, the movie’s cute new droid buddy, to the filming of the speeder chase sequence on Pasaana, and perhaps most interestingly of all – given the… let’s diplomatically say drama that has swirled around Rise since its release – The Skywalker Legacy, a feature-length documentary about the making of the film.

Also revealed were several special editions of the home release, available in Blu-ray or 4K UHD formats. The real treat is a brand new box set of all nine Skywalker Saga films, also due on March 31.

Exclusive to Amazon in the UK and containing 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and HD Digital versions of all nine Star Wars episodes – most of which are releasing in UHD for the very first time – the collector’s edition set also includes 26 hours of bonus content, and an “exclusive letter” penned by Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill.

As many discs as there are wars in the stars. Image: Lucasfilm

Regardless of how much Rise may or may not have made you want to contemplate murdering your co-workers over opinions about a space wizard laser sword movie, it’s hard to deny that triumphant iteration of John Williams’ Star Wars theme in this trailer from stirring up even a tiny little flicker of emotion in your heart. Star Wars, you guys. It’s good, sometimes, when it’s not bad. Sometimes even when it is!

The Rise of Skywalker releases digitally 13th April, and on Blu-ray and DVD 20th April.