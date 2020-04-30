Star Wars X Columbia: jackets to keep you warm, whether you’re on the light or dark side of the Force

If you want to dress from head to toe in the colors of Star Wars, there is definitely no shortage of choices these days!

A few weeks after the Levi’s and Adidas collections, Columbia in turn unveiled two very pretty coats inspired by the iconic franchise.

Image courtesy Columbia

Image courtesy Columbia

Rather classic, but full of little winks to the universe of Star Wars, the jacket will be offered in two variants, depending on your allegiance to the light … or dark side of the Force.

Image courtesy Columbia

Image courtesy Columbia

However, it will take until January 6 to get hold of one of the coats, which will then be on sale at the Columbia online store.