Starbucks is one of the most well-known companies to refuse to comply with vaccine requirements.

Starbucks is one of the most well-known companies to refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate.

Starbucks is no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccination for its US employees, reversing a plan announced earlier this month.

The Seattle coffee company said it was responding to the US Supreme Court’s decision last week in a memo sent to employees on Tuesday.

The Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 employees was rejected by the court in a 6-3 vote.

Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo, “We respect the court’s ruling and will comply.”

Starbucks’ decision to reverse course is one of the most high-profile corporate responses to the Supreme Court’s decision.

In the United States, the firm has 228,000 employees.

According to IUE-CWA Local 201, a union that represents machinists, electricians, and other GE employees, the company’s vaccine mandate was also suspended last week.

GE, which employs 56,000 people in the United States, had previously requested that all employees be fully vaccinated by February.

Other companies, on the other hand, have kept their mandates in place.

Citigroup Inc., one of the country’s largest banks, announced in October that employees must be vaccinated or receive accommodations by January.

Citigroup, based in New York, announced on Wednesday that 99 percent of its employees have complied so far.

Carhartt, a workwear company, followed through on its vaccination commitment.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company, which employs 3,000 people in the United States, told employees in an email last Friday that the Supreme Court’s decision would have no effect on its own mandate, which took effect this month.

“Carhartt fully recognizes and respects the diversity of viewpoints on this subject, and we are aware that some of our employees disagree with this policy.”

“However, we stand by our decision because we believe vaccines are required to protect our employees,” the company stated.

The “vast majority” of Carhartt’s employees have received vaccines, according to the company.

Some medical and religious exemptions have also been granted by the company.

As the case progressed through the courts, some major corporations, such as Target and McDonald’s, remained silent about their vaccination plans for frontline workers.

Faced with labor shortages, many businesses have been hesitant to impose requirements on employees who may choose to leave.

According to a November survey of more than 500 US companies conducted by the consulting firm…

