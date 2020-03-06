Starbucks suspends the use of personal cups due to fears of spreading coronavirus

Starbucks is halting the use of personal cups and in-store mugs in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

The coffee chain’s executive vice president, Rosann Williams, announced the news Wednesday in a letter to company stakeholders, insisting that the move was a precautionary measure.

In the letter, titled ‘Managing Through the Dynamics of COVID-19’, Williams stated that all customers who bring their own cups or request a ‘for here’ mug will still qualify for a 10-cent discount.

Williams insisted the move was temporary, but did not say when the ban would be lifted.

Elsewhere in her letter, the executive vice president stated that Starbucks ‘have increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs, adding paid time for our partners supporting this work’.

They have additionally ‘restricted all business-related air travel, domestic and international through March 31’.

Williams finished her letter by stating: ‘Our hope – as always – is that after this is over partners will look back and say, ‘I can’t believe I work for a company that cared so much for me, my family and my community”.

Starbucks is based in Seattle – where nearly 5000 corporate employees work at their sprawling HQ in the city’s SoDo neighborhood.

On Wednesday, city officials advised urged its 2.2 million residents to work from home, with a coronavirus cluster emerging in Washington state.

Starbucks was due to host its annual shareholders meeting in downtown Seattle on March 18, which was expected to attract 4000 people.

The event has now been moved online, but will still go ahead on the same date.

At least 159 Americans have tested positive to coronavirus, and 11 people have now died in relation to the illness. All but one of those deaths occurred in Washington state.

Meanwhile, Starbucks closed half their stores in China back in January, as the country attempted to stem the spread of COVID-19.

According USA Today, many of those stores have since reopened as the number of cases slows in the region.