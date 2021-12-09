Starbucks workers in Buffalo, NY, agree to unionize in a “symbolic victory for the labor movement.”

Starbucks workers in Buffalo, NY, have agreed to form a union in a “symbolic victory for the labor movement.”

BUFFALO, NY — Starbucks employees in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize on Thursday, marking the first time the 50-year-old coffee retailer has done so in the United States and the latest sign that the labor movement is resurgent after decades of decline.

Workers at the Elmwood Avenue location, one of three in Buffalo where elections were held, voted 19-8 in favor of a union, according to the National Labor Relations Board.

A second store voted 12-8 against the union, but the union said it might appeal the decision because it wasn’t sure all eligible votes had been counted.

Because both sides challenged seven different votes, the results of a third store could not be determined.

According to the labor board, Starbucks and Workers United, the union vying to represent the workers, have five business days to file objections to the election results.

If objections are filed, the votes may be delayed by a series of hearings and appeals.

If there are no objections, the results could be certified as early as December.



They would be the first Starbucks-owned stores in the United States to be represented by a union if the labor board approves the results and one or more of the stores unionizes.

For decades, the company has fought unionization in its stores, claiming that working directly with employees is the best way to run a business.

The election takes place at a time when labor unrest in the United States is at an all-time high. Just this week, striking cereal workers at Kellogg Co. rejected a new contract offer.

Earlier this fall, tens of thousands of employees at Deere and Co. went on strike.

A redo of a union vote at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama was recently approved by the US labor board after the company was found to have pressured workers to vote no.

Workers are gaining a rare advantage in wage negotiations due to labor shortages.

Dan Graff, director of the University of Notre Dame’s Higgins Labor Program, said the pandemic gave many workers the time and space to reconsider what they wanted from their jobs.

Workers at a Buffalo union office who were watching the vote count on a big screen via Zoom on Thursday erupted in cheers

