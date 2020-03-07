Starc to cheer on Healy at World Cup final

Alyssa Healy was in Mitchell Starc’s corner when Australia’s men won the 2015 World Cup on home soil and on Sunday, Starc will return the favour after flying home from South Africa early to support his wife in the women’s T20 World Cup final.

Starc will return to Australia on Friday, having been given the team’s blessing to bypass Saturday’s dead-rubber one-day international series finale in Potchefstroom and instead attend the women’s decider against India at the MCG.

The paceman was on hand for the Australian women’s T20 triumphs in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh and 50-over World Cup victory in India.

But lifting the trophy in front of what’s hoped to be a 90,000-plus home crowd is something entirely different, and a moment Starc is keen to witness after Healy was on hand to watch Australia’s men triumph at a sold out MCG in 2015.

“Obviously winning is very special but to have your loved ones there, your family there who for a lot of them were there for the journey to the World Cup, it’s pretty special,” Starc before his departure.

“I think that was a big part in wanting to get back and to repay that I guess.

“We didn’t take for granted how special that was for that whole group of players and staff to have everyone there for a little while after the game to just reflect together.

“I think it’s just going to be another special moment for the girls’ group now and for me, to not be a cricketer, just be a husband watching on.”

Backed by national coach Justin Langer and team manager Gavin Dovey, Starc had been quietly planning for some time to fly back for the final if Australia made it.

Starc has followed Australia’s women’s campaign closely from South Africa, including the nailbiting semi-final victory on Thursday that unfolded while the team bus drove some five hours from Bloemfontein to Potchefstroom.

“I get more nervous watching Alyssa play and definitely more stressful on the bus than I do playing these days,” he said.

“It got down to the pointy end and a few guys’ phones dropped out, there were a few crowded around different phones watching the game. It was pretty tense. Keeping an eye on the radar, it didn’t look great. But they managed to keep the rain away.”

Starc and Healy’s demanding international schedules have made it difficult for them to enjoy any extended time together, so much so that Starc has waived a multi-million dollar IPL contract to spend a couple of months at home.

Starc had no doubt that Australia’s women would thrive under the pressure of a home final much like his side did in 2015.

“A lot of them have won plenty of World Cups the last few years so it’s just another cricket game,” he said.

“It’s just going to be louder and more people watching.”