Stars like Sienna Miller and Donna Tartt are entitled to privacy, not least so that they can keep us entertained.

In France, it is illegal to publish information about a person’s personal life without their permission.

Perhaps we should do the same.

Who could be unmoved by Sienna Miller’s statement on the High Court steps after her financial settlement with News Group Newspapers (NGN)?

The actress claims that The Sun newspaper, which is owned by NGN, published stories based on her answerphone messages, which journalists illegally accessed.

This has always been refuted by the Sun.

Their actions, according to Miller, “shattered me, damaged my reputation – sometimes beyond repair.”

Following the leaks, she accused friends and family of selling stories to the press, which “catapulted” her “into a state of intense paranoia and fear.”

Sienna Miller was 24 years old when the storm hit in 2005.

She’d just finished filming Alfie and was young, well-connected (her stepmother was Kelly Hoppen), and stunningly attractive.

Everyone was obsessed when she began dating her co-star, Jude Law! Back then, mental health – especially celebrity mental health – was simply not discussed.

At the very least, not with any semblance of humanity.

The assumption was that celebrities chose this job because they wanted to be in the spotlight, so everything about their lives was fair game.

They certainly relished the attention.

Many people assumed Sienna Miller aided and abetted the newspapers’ coverage of her.

Deep envy of Sienna Miller’s looks, career, and love life curdled quickly to spite in the mid-Noughties (and it still does).

We now have a better understanding of the unfathomably high toll that public figures bear, particularly in the age of camera phones.

The loss of privacy is profound, horrible, and frightening, and it cannot be reclaimed once it has occurred.

A video of Leonardo DiCaprio rushing up to his friend Jonah Hill, camera phone in hand, as if he is a fan, has surfaced on the internet.

Hill’s expression of complete terror, followed by genuine relief, says it all.

Celebrities in public are like savanna prey, wide-eyed and wary, while predators hide in plain sight, like dun-colored lions waiting in the long grass, in the internet age.

Nonetheless, our government has decided that a new Bill of Rights will make it more difficult for celebrities to keep their stories confidential.

